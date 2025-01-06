52 celebrities with IBD, IBS

From athletes to actors, several prominent figures suffer from irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

Here are 52 celebrities with IBD and IBS:

Athletes

Franklin Gutierrez. Former Seattle Mariners center fielder Franklin Gutierrez was diagnosed with IBS in 2011 after experiencing severe stomach pain.

Darren Fletcher. Manchester United team coach and former midfielder Darren Fletcher was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2011. In January 2013, he underwent surgery for the condition.

David Garrard. Former Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback David Garrard has been a spokesperson for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America's In the Zone for Crohn's campaign, which raises money for research. He was diagnosed with Crohn's in 2004.

Theoren Fleury. This retired Canadian hockey star, Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medal winner was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1995.

Kevin Dineen. Canadian Kevin Dineen was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1987 and struggled with the condition during his 19-year career in the National Hockey League.

Sir Steve Redgrave. The five-time Olympic rowing champion was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis while training for the Barcelona Olympic Games.

Fernando Pisani. Former Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Fernando Pisani suffered from dehydration and muscle cramps, and tried managing his ulcerative colitis with steroids and pain relievers.

George "The Animal" Steele. William James Myers, known to professional wrestling fans as George "The Animal" Steele, began battling Crohn's disease in 1988. His health improved after he had his colon surgically removed in 2002.

James Morrison. The British golfer was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at a young age. He was hospitalized for a flare-up during the 2011 French Open but was able to finish the competition.

Rolf Benirschke. Retired San Diego Chargers placekicker Rolf Benirschke underwent major abdominal surgery for ulcerative colitis in his second season with the team.

Kathleen Baker. The Olympic swimmer was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at age 12 but went on to become a gold medalist at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Carrie Johnson. Olympic kayaker Carrie Johnson had to stop training in 2003 due to symptoms of Crohn's disease. With doctors' help, she was able to manage the disease and compete in three Summer Olympic Games.

Matt Light. Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light had to sit out games due to his Crohn's disease and eventually had more than a foot of his intestine surgically removed.

Larry Nance Jr. The professional basketball player has taken prednisone to treat his Crohn's disease.

Seantrel Henderson. The current Houston Texans has Crohn's disease and pain from surgeries he has undergone for the condition.

Aerial Hull. Professional women's wrestler Aerial Hull, known as Big Swole, was diagnosed with Crohn's, which she refers to as "the nightmare virus," in 2019.

Tommie Frazier. Former college quarterback Tommie Frazier had his hopes of being a professional football player dashed by symptoms related to his Crohn's disease.

Tairia Flowers. Gold medal softball player Tairia Flowers competed in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, suffering so badly from her Crohn's that she could only eat bread and plain pasta.

Musicians

Cam'ron. In 2006, rapper Cam'ron released "I.B.S.," a song detailing his experience with IBS.

Cher. Singer Cher has had IBS for years and has managed symptoms by altering her diet and practicing yoga.

Rina Sawayama. Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama opened up about the challenge of balancing jet-lag, IBS and maintaining beauty standards in an interview with Them.

Anastacia. Singer-songwriter Anastacia Newkirk was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at 13.

Perfume Genius. Singer Mike Hadreas, also known as Perfume Genius, has written songs about his experience living with Crohn's throughout his discography.

Mike McCready. Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready was diagnosed with Crohn's when he was 21 and hosts benefit concerts for Crohn's research every year in his hometown of Seattle.

Jon Landau. Rock music critic and record producer Jon Landau co-produced several Bruce Springsteen albums despite his struggle with Crohn's.

Beth Orton. Singer-songwriter Beth Orton was diagnosed with Crohn's at 17. However, she says her diet and lifestyle have ended her attacks.

Chris Conley. Saves the Day lead singer Chris Conley has toured despite his struggle with Crohn's disease.

Politicians

Thomas Menino. Doctors determined that Boston Mayor Thomas Menino's intestinal discomfort was caused by Crohn's disease.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The 34th U.S. president underwent surgery for Crohn's disease after being diagnosed with the condition in 1956.

President John F. Kennedy. JFK took antispasmodic drugs to manage his IBD-like symptoms, which included severe diarrhea. His medical records suggest he may have suffered from ulcerative colitis, but other reports indicate that he may have had IBS.

Marvin Bush. The youngest son of former President George H.W. Bush was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 1985 and later became a spokesperson for the National Foundation for Ileitis and Colitis.

Tony Snow. Tony Snow served as the White House press secretary for President George W. Bush and dealt with ulcerative colitis for nearly three decades. He died at 53 after battling colon cancer.

Dennis Kucinich. Two-time presidential candidate and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Ohio, Dennis Kucinich keeps his Crohn's under control with a vegan diet and herbal supplements.

Television and film

Tyra Banks. In 2006, television personality Tyra Banks discussed her relationship with IBS on The Tyra Show.

Kirsten Dunst. Actor Kirsten Dunst has spoken openly about how IBS has negatively affected her self esteem and anxiety.

Chyler Leigh. Actor Chyler Leigh was diagnosed with IBS in 2001 after Joel Gallen, director of Not Another Teen Movie, reportedly noticed her weight loss.

Camille Grammer. Reality television star Camille Grammer was diagnosed with IBS in 1996, and has since become a spokesperson for the disorder.

Malin Andersson. Love Island star Malin Andersson developed IBS as a teenager after abusing laxatives.

Cybill Shepherd. Actress Cybill Shepherd dealt with IBS symptoms for more than 20 years before getting diagnosed.

Pete Davidson. Comedian Pete Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's at 17.

Shannen Doherty. Actress, producer and director Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with Crohn's in 1999.

Frank Fritz. Television personality Frank Fritz announced in a 2013 Facebook post that he had Crohn's.

Audra McDonald. Actress and singer Audra McDonald has been vocal about her experience living with Crohn's on Twitter.

Cynthia McFadden. Investigative television journalist Cynthia McFadden was diagnosed with Crohn's while in college and has since had bowel resection surgery.

Ben Morrison. Stand-up comedian and actor Ben Morrison was diagnosed with Crohn's during his senior year of high school.

Jenny McCarthy. The former Playboy Playmate and MTV Singled Out host has talked about her IBS symptoms on The Howard Stern Show and in Arena magazine.

Gregory Itzin. Gregory Itzin, who has acted in 24 and The Mentalist, manages his ulcerative colitis symptoms with medication and diet.

Dan O'Bannon. The scriptwriter for the movie Alien, Mr. O'Bannon struggled with Crohn's disease.

Chuck Lorre. This television producer behind hit shows including Two and a Half Men suffers from ulcerative colitis.

Amy Brenneman. The Hollywood actress has starred in Judging Amy, Grey’s Anatomy, and Private Practice, and is a vocal supporter of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.

Lynda Carter. In addition to playing the part of Wonder Woman in the 1970s, Lynda Carter served as a spokeswoman for IBS awareness in 2002.

Mary Ann Mobley. Three years after being crowned Miss America in 1959, Mary Ann Mobley developed Crohn's disease as her acting and singing career began to take off.