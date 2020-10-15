5 most-read stories in GI this week — 4 gastroenterologists on Exact Sciences' Cologuard
Here are the five most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from Oct. 8-16:
- Many colonoscopies end with surprise medical bills, study says
- 4 gastroenterologists share their thoughts on Exact Sciences' Cologuard
- Colonoscopy screening numbers starting to rebound — 10 GI industry key notes
- Independent GI practice opens 3rd endoscopy center: 4 details
- Illinois hospital opens endoscopy center as part of $50M+ expansion
COVID-19 delays could increase CRC mortality by 11.9%, research says
Connecticut hospital opens GI center
U of Minnesota opens clinical trial to treat GI cancers with CRISPR engineering
