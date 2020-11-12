5 most-read GI articles — Independent GI practice in Washington relocating, charges against Illinois GI and more

Here are the five most-read stories about gastroenterology and endoscopy from Nov. 5-13:

1. Independent Washington GI practice developing 23K+-square-foot clinic

2. Olympus launches single-use and hybrid endoscopy devices

3. More sexual assault charges brought against Illinois gastroenterologist

4. GI Alliance grows Illinois market presence

5. Robot-assisted colon surgery, single-use devices from Olympus — 10 GI industry notes

