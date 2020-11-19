5 most-read GI articles — FDA pill alternative to liquid colonoscopy solutions, new GI developments and more
Here are the five most-read stories about gastroenterology and endoscopy from Nov. 12-20:
1. Severe GI complications associated with mortality in 50%+ of COVID-19 cases
2. Here's the new FDA-approved pill that's an alternative to liquid colonoscopy solutions
3. New York hospital breaks ground on $35M specialty facility including GI, orthopedics
4. Digestive Disease Consultants building second ASC in Florida
5. US Digestive Health grows Pennsylvania presence
