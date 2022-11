Three organizations Becker's has reported on have installed Medtronic's GI Genius AI endoscopy module in the last month.

1. Cincinnati GI became the only endoscopy center in the area offering the technology.

2. Medtronic installed 28 GI Genius modules at seven MNGI Digestive Health clinics in Minnesota.

3. Medtronic installed 115 GI Genius modules at VA medical facilities across the U.S.