3 insights from Dr. Michael Bryne on AI on GI 

Next Services co-founder Praveen Suthrum spoke to Michael Byrne, MD, CEO and founder of gastroenterology-focused artificial intelligence company Satisfai Health and a gastroenterologist, about the potential applications of AI in GI.

Three insights from Dr. Byrne:

On the potential of AI: "If you use CADe, or computer-aided detection, as an example, there are several studies that show that this AI-type tool improves ... the adenoma detection rate, or in other words, looking for precancerous polyps."

On potential applications for AI: "As I hope and as I expect in the next few years, it is mandated that we reach a certain minimum threshold for performance. ... If we are mandated to reach an ADR of say, 40 percent ... if you are not reaching that level, by whatever means, maybe you won't be reimbursed and/or your privileges for that procedure will not be renewed by your healthcare institution."

On the FDA-approval process: "I think, given what has happened in Europe and looking at the huge amount of work that is being published in the journals and the clinical trials that are listed on the clinicaltrials.gov website, I think it's only a matter of short time that the FDA will approve some of these AI devices."

