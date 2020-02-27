3 gastroenterology leaders making headlines

Three gsatroenterology leaders making headlines:

1. GI Alliance affiliate Illinois Gastroenterology Group added Lawrence Gluskin, MD, to its staff. Read more here.

2. Samuel H. Gun, DO, is a physician at Tri-County Gastroenterology in Clinton Township, Mich., an assistant clinical professor in gastroenterology for the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists. He shared his thoughts with Becker's ASC Review on the future of the specialty and the headwinds he expects to face this year. Read more here.

3. The American Gastroenterological Association bestowed its Distinguished Clinician Award in Private Practice on Kimberly Persley, MD, a gastroenterologist with Southlake-based Texas Digestive Disease Consultants. Read more here.

