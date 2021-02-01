13 gastroenterologists on the move l January 2020

Thirteen gastroenterologists joined new practices, were appointed to positions with companies or were on the move in January 2020.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Stormont Vail Health added Fadi Bdair, MD, to its team at Cotton O'Neil Digestive Health in Topeka, Kan., local news affiliate WIBW reported.

MOMA Therapeutics appointed gastroenterologist Asit Parikh, MD, PhD, its CEO and president.

Montclair, N.J.-based Mountainside Medical Group added Rosemarie Arena, MD, to its practice, Tapinto Montclair reported.

Azade Yedidag, MD, joined Mercyhealth Physicians Clinic-Rockton in Rockford, Ill., the Rockford Register Star reported.

Wyomissing, Pa.-based Berks Center for Digestive Health partnered with three physicians: Robert Cooper, DO, Michael Riverso, DO, and Brian McAllister, MD.

Roshani Desai, MD, and Hany Elbeshbeshy, MD, joined Marshall Browning Hospital in Du Quoin, Ill., the Du Quoin Call reported.

Shailendra Singh, MD, joined Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine, the health system announced.

Tennova Healthcare added Siva Maran, MD, to its Morristown, Tenn., practice, the Citizen Tribune reported.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Steward Medical Group in Warren, Ohio, hired Meredythe McNally, MD, The Business Journal reported. She'll see patients in Austintown and Cortland, Ohio.

