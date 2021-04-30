10 states with the highest projected colorectal cancer death rate in 2021 

Here are states with the highest projected colon and rectal cancer death rate in 2021 for male and female patients, from an American Cancer Society study:

Ten states with highest male 2021 projected CRC death rate:

  1. Mississippi: 22.3
  2. Oklahoma: 20.5
  3. West Virginia: 20
  4. Kentucky: 19.9
  5. Louisiana: 19.8
  6. South Dakota: 19.2
  7. Alabama: 19
  8. Arkansas: 19
  9. Nevada: 18.7
  10. Georgia: 18.4

Ten states with highest female 2021 projected CRC death rate:

  1. West Virginia: 15.2
  2. Mississippi: 14.6
  3. Alaska: 14
  4. Kentucky: 13.9
  5. Oklahoma: 13.7
  6. Vermont: 13.7
  7. Louisiana: 13.6
  8. Nevada: 13.3
  9. District of Columbia: 13.1
  10. Ohio: 12.9

