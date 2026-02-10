LifeBridge Health to shutter Maryland ASC

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health will shutter its Ellicott City (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center due to low procedure volumes, a spokesperson for the health system said in a Feb. 10 statement shared with Becker’s.

The freestanding ASC’s closure will affect 23 employees and take effect between March 7 and April 6, according to a Feb. 6 WARN notice.

“We are working closely with the affected team members to identify job opportunities elsewhere within LifeBridge Health whenever possible,” the spokesperson said. “We will also continue to evaluate whether the center could reopen in the future.”

LifeBridge Health comprises five acute care centers and nearly 150 care locations, according to its website.