LifeBridge Health to shutter Maryland ASC

Advertisement
By: Madeline Ashley

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health will shutter its Ellicott City (Md.) Ambulatory Surgery Center due to low procedure volumes, a spokesperson for the health system said in a Feb. 10 statement shared with Becker’s

The freestanding ASC’s closure will affect 23 employees and take effect between March 7 and April 6, according to a Feb. 6 WARN notice.

“We are working closely with the affected team members to identify job opportunities elsewhere within LifeBridge Health whenever possible,” the spokesperson said. “We will also continue to evaluate whether the center could reopen in the future.”

LifeBridge Health comprises five acute care centers and nearly 150 care locations, according to its website.

The future of payer-provider collaboration: Balancing reimbursement pressures & value-based progress

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Financial Management

  • What's keeping this ASC CEO up at night in 2026

    From shrinking anesthesia reimbursement to aggressive payer tactics, orthopedic groups and ASCs are heading into 2026 under mounting financial pressure. …

    By: Patsy Newitt

  • Inside the ASC technology debate

    As ASCs take on more volume and higher-acuity procedures, technology decisions are becoming less about innovation for innovation’s sake and…

    By: Laura Dyrda
Advertisement