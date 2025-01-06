U of Wisconsin gets $5.7M for vaping, cardio-pulmonary health study

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison has been awarded a $5.7 million grant by the National Institutes of Health to study the long-term effects of vaping on heart and lung health.

According to a Jan. 6 news release, virtually all current studies of vaping have examined very short-term or cross-sectional effects of vaping. The study, known as Vape Check, represents a collaboration between UW Health Preventive Cardiology Program and the UW Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention.

The study team will recruit 400 participants aged 21 and older who have vaped regularly for a year or more and do not currently smoke, as well as 200 age- and gender-matched control participants who do not vape or smoke.