The 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery in 2025, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades released its top 50 hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery in 2025.

The October rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the methodology here.

Here are the 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery by state, per Healthgrades:

Alabama

UAB Hospital (Birmingham)

California

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Stanford Hospital

UC San Diego Health Hillcrest Medical Center

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Yale New Haven Hospital

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Georgia

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

Idaho

Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene)

Illinois

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center (Carmel)

Elkhart General Hospital

Massachusetts

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton)

Michigan

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus (Rochester)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Regional Hospital

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Hackensack University Medical Center

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

Morristown Medical Center

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

New York

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

North Carolina

Atrium Health Pineville (Charlotte)

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Ohio

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital (East Norriton)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Milton S Hershey Medical Center

South Carolina

McLeod Regional Medical Center (Florence)

Texas

Baylor Scott and White the Heart Hospital Plano

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Winchester Medical Center