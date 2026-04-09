Sutter Health opens integrated cardiology, oncology center 

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health opened a cardiology and oncology center in Castro Valley, Calif., expanding access to specialty care in the region.

The Castro Valley Cardiovascular and Oncology Care Center houses both services in one location to support more coordinated care. The site aims to reduce travel for patients and improve access to diagnostics and treatment. It will also work with nearby Eden Medical Center, also in Castro Valley, to support continuity of care, according to an April 8 news release.

The facility offers cardiovascular testing and oncology services focused on earlier detection, prevention and treatment closer to patients’ homes.

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