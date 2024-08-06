Starting salaries for cardiologists decline despite high demand

Average starting salaries for cardiologists declined 8.55% from 2022 to 2024, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," report.

The 2024 report is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

In 2024, the average starting salary for cardiologists was $396,000, down from $433,000 in 2023. This is despite the fact that cardiology was one of the most in-demand specialties year over year, according to the report. This is largely attributed to an aging population and an uptick in cardiovascular risk factors in the U.S.