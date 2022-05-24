Salary average, leadership moves and more: 5 cardiology updates

Here are five cardiology updates for ASC leaders to know, gleaned from stories Becker's has covered since May 11:

1. North Dakota is the best state for cardiologists to live and work in 2022 while Virginia is the worst, according to career website Zippia.

2. A federal court in New York charged Venezuelan cardiologist Moises Luis Zagala Gonzalez in the creation and sale of malicious software cybercriminals used in extortion attempts.

3. The average annual salary for cardiologists in the U.S. is $227,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in Alaska and the lowest in Hawaii.

4. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System opened a new vascular center in Annapolis, Md.

5. Humble, Texas-based cardiology center Vital Heart & Vein named Gay Nord as CEO.