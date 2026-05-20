Oklahoma Heart Institute 1st in US to use new heart device 

Tulsa-based Oklahoma Heart Institute became the first facility in the U.S. to use the Supira percutaneous left ventricular assist device as part of the SUPPORT II research trial.

The SUPPORT II trial is evaluating the investigational device’s ability to support the left ventricle during high-risk stenting procedures used to treat heart blockages. The device is designed with a smaller profile than currently available ventricular assist devices while providing additional cardiac support, according to a May 19 Facebook post by the facility.

Oklahoma Heart Institute is the only organization in the region participating in the trial. Cardiologists Kamran Muhammad, MD, and Robert Smith, MD, led the team that performed in the procedure.

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