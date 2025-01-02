Oklahoma cardiologist pays $270,000 to settle false claims allegations

Oklahoma City-based Cardiovascular Specialists and physician Stewart Katz, MD, have paid $270,000 to settle false claims allegations.

According to allegations, the practice and Dr. Katz submitted false claims to Medicare and TriCare, according to a Dec. 31 news release sent to the Oklahoma City Free Press.

Cardiovascular Specialists operated a cardiology clinic in Tulsa where Dr. Katz practiced. Between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2020, Dr. Katz and the practice allegedly submitted false claims for the payment of evaluation and management services.

Allegedly, these services were performed by nurse practitioners when Dr. Katz was not at the clinic supervising them, but claims were submitted under his provider ID number.