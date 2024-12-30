NYU Langone Heart adds new care site

New York City-based NYU Langone Heart has expanded care services to the NYU Langone Hospital in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to a Dec. 29 report from the BKReader.

The expansion adds state-of-the-art catheterization laboratories and new equipment to provide patients in the Brooklyn area access to care close to home.

The hospital has also hired cardiac electrophysiologist Felix Yang, MD, and his partners Yury Malyshev, MD, and Thomas Bustros, MD, as well as nurses and advanced practice providers.