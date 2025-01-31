Noted Texas cardiologist, hospital founder dies at 82

Lubbock, Texas-based cardiologist Mohammad Shoukfeh, MD, died Jan. 22 at 82, according to an obituary published on Lubbock Online.

Dr. Shoukfeh attended medical school in Syria before completing an internal medicine residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. He went on to complete a fellowship in interventional cardiology.

Dr. Shoukfeh worked in interventional cardiology at Cardiology Associates before opening his private practice, Texas Cardiac Center, in 1999.

He was a founder of the Lubbock Heart Hospital, where he ran the most active cardiovascular research program in Lubbock.

After practicing in Lubbock for 44 years, Dr. Shoukfeh retired in 2020.