New Hampshire system opens cardiovascular operating room

Manchester, N.H.-based Elliot Health System has opened a 1,000-square-foot cardiovascular operating room.

Surgeons can perform procedures including coronary artery bypass surgery, aortic and mitral valve repair and replacement in the new facility, according to an April 6 news release from the health system.

Elliot Health System has performed nearly 40 procedures since launching its cardiac surgery program in July 2025.

The new operating room is one of the largest specialized surgical suites in New England, the release said.

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