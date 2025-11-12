National campaign targets heart health disparities in underserved areas

The Association of Black Cardiologists launched a nationwide initiative to address disparities in cardiovascular awareness and care across underserved communities.

The “Every Heart Counts: ABC Cardiology Deserts Campaign” is focused on reaching Black, Hispanic, rural and low-income populations through targeted outreach, provider education and expanded access to screenings, according to a Nov. 12 news release from the organization.

The campaign follows a survey commissioned by the organization that revealed that 40% of U.S. adults are unfamiliar with the difference between HDL and LDL cholesterol. Awareness was lower among Black (54%) and Hispanic (49%) respondents.

The survey also found that 22% of respondents were unable to secure a cardiology appointment, and 15% had never received a cardiovascular screening. The gaps were most pronounced in the South and among older adults and rural populations, according to the release.

The program has launched in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, states with elevated rates of cardiovascular disease. In addition to community activation, the initiative aims to support primary care providers and broaden access to evidence-based preventive care.