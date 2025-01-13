Mohawk Valley Cardiology faces patient data breach

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Cardiology has faced a data breach impacting the personal health information of 4,945 patients, according to a Jan. 9 report from the Observer-Dispatch.

Upon learning about the breach, Mohawk launched an investigation, contacted law enforcement, deployed an incident response team and data security professionals, and stopped unauthorized access to the system.

Patient data that may have been exposed includes first and last names, addresses, health insurance and billing data and health data.