Minnesota hospital performs 1st-in-state 'groundbreaking' heart procedure

CentraCare-St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital became the first facility in the state to perform a recently FDA-approved heart procedure, reported KNSI radio station Sept. 13.

Dr. Christopher Leville, MD, and the entire vascular surgery team completed the percutaneous transmural arterial bypass using the Detour system by Endologix.

The Detour system treats complex peripheral arterial disease by narrowing the superficial femoral and popliteal arteries of the legs due to plaque build-up. The system allows a physician to use a person's own blood vessels to redirect blood around a blockage and increase blood flow to the leg. It is a minimally invasive procedure for patients who are not candidates for traditional stents or open heart surgery.