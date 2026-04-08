Memorial Healthcare System relocates cardiac center into $15M facility

The Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Pembroke Pines, Fla., has moved into a dedicated facility, according to an April 7 report from South Florida Hospital News.

Memorial Healthcare System invested $15.59 million into the new center, which includes about 20,000 square feet of clinical space and offers physician visits, imaging, diagnostic testing and treatment in one location.

The new facility also includes a dedicated outpatient cardiac CT imaging service. Memorial Healthcare System is the first in South Florida to provide a photon-counting CT scanner dedicated exclusively to cardiac imaging.

The MCVI was previously located within Memorial Hospital West’s adjoining medical office building.

The health system anticipated that demand for cardiovascular services would outpace the institute’s existing office, the report said.

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