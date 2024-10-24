McLaren Health founds cardiovascular institute, appoints chief medical director

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has established McLaren Heart & Vascular Institute and has appointed a chief medical director, Schwartz Creek Review reported Oct. 24.

MHVI will bring together the system's 13 hospital-based cardiology, vascular and cardiothoracic services to focus on cardiovascular diagnosis, treatment and prevention, according to the report. Samer Kazziha, MD, an interventional cardiologist will head the institute as chief medical director.

“Dr. Kazziha brings an extensive and beneficial blend of clinical and administrative experience that can effectively position our teams to advance the level of cardiovascular care in the communities we serve and increase the therapies offered to our patients,” Justin Klamerus, MD, McLaren Health Care executive vice president and chief clinical officer.