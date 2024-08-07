Massachusetts General Hospital cardiologist dies at 93

Roman DeSanctis, MD, a cardiologist who practiced at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, has died at 93, according to an Aug. 6 report from The Boston Globe.

By the age of 83 when he retired, he became Mass General's oldest practicing physician in recent memory, the report said. Dr. DeSanctis also treated patients such as Boston Celtics coach Red Auerbach, diplomat Henry Kissinger, actor John Wayne and King Hassan II of Morocco.

Following his retirement, Dr. DeSanctis turned his attention to Mass General’s development office, where he helped raise money and awareness.

During his training at the hospital, he served in the Navy as an assistant to the attending physician to Congress.

Dr. DeSanctis also served as a professor at Boston-based Harvard Medical School, where he earned several teaching awards, according to the report.