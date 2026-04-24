Maine hospital grows cardiology footprint

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital plans to expand its cardiovascular care services with a new location at the Rock Row Health Campus in Westbrook, Maine.

The project will add cardiology services, including on-site echocardiography and cardiac stress testing, alongside a new primary care practice to improve care coordination, according to an April 23 system news release.

The expansion aims to meet growing demand for cardiovascular services in southern Maine and improve access to care closer to patients’ homes.

The new location’s opening is slated for 2027, according to the release.

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