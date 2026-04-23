J&J to debut AI cardiac mapping tool 

Johnson & Johnson is introducing an AI-enabled cardiac mapping.

The new Cartosound Sonatamodule integrates with the company’s CARTO System to convert intracardiac echocardiography images into detailed maps and automatically label cardiac structures. The tool is designed to help physicians build models of multiple heart chambers and guide treatment planning for conditions such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia, according to an April 21 company news release.

The module works with both 2D and 4D intracardiac echocardiography catheters, enabling use across a range of procedures, including complex concomitant cases.

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