Indiana systems partner on cardiovascular care

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network has partnered with Seymour, Ind.-based Schneck Medical Center to expand access to cardiovascular services.

Beginning June 8, patients will be able to receive heart and vascular care on Schneck Medical Center’s campus, with coordinated access to additional specialized services when needed, according to an April 8 Linkedin post.

The partnership will include cardiovascular services led by physicians Deovrat Singh, MD, and Karamchand Paul, MD.

The collaboration is aimed at expanding local access to cardiac care while connecting patients to a broader network of specialty services.

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