Illinois hospital to expand cardiovascular care with $29M project

Naperville, Ill.-based Edward Hospital, part of Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health is investing nearly $29 million to expand its cardiovascular line, according to a March 28 report from Daily Herald.

The hospital, which currently has 20 operating rooms, is adding two new operating rooms, relocating two others and opening a 10-bed intensive care unit.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved a certificate of need permit for the project in March.

The hospital is aiming to complete the expansion by the end of 2027, the report said.

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