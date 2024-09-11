Heart failure treatment program educates patients

When John Jones went into cardiac arrest, he was rushed to Penn State Health Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center in East Hempfield Township.

Physicians used an automated external defibrillator to revive him and he spent more than a month in the hospital. Afterward, he became one of the first patients in the new heart failure program at Penn State Health Lime Spring (Pa.), according to a Sept. 10 news release.

The program, which began in May, provides support and instruction for patients by teaching them about lifestyle changes that can help improve their health and quality of life. The program works with patients who are recently diagnosed with congestive heart failure disease and whose conditions have required hospitalization.

The program focuses on prevention, centering education, medication management and lifestyle modifications. It operates in tandem with other cardiology services at the Lime Spring Outpatient Center.

Tyler Thomas, CRNP, worked with Mr. Jones in the program. He said in the release that the program aims to stabilize and improve patients' condition before referring them back to their primary care provider or cardiologist.