Hackensack Meridian to offer new minimally invasive cardiovascular procedure

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health facilities are now offering a minimally invasive vascular procedure to treat high blood pressure.

Hackensack cardiologists Pranaychandra Vaidya, MD, Gregory Simonian, MD, and Haroon Faraz, MD, performed the system's first Symplicity blood pressure procedure July 30, making it the second hospital in New Jersey to offer the treatment, according to an Aug. 8 news release. The procedure uses the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which targets nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and cause high blood pressure.

The Hackensack University Medical Center location now offers the procedure to eligible patients, and the system said the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, N.J., and the Edison, N.J.-based JFK University Medical Center will offer the procedure to patients soon.