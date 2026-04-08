Georgia system adds noninvasive cardiac imaging tools 

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital has expanded its cardiac imaging services with cardiac computed tomographic angiography, plaque analysis and fractional flow reserve computed tomography.

The tools allow physicians to assess coronary arteries noninvasively, including identifying plaque buildup, measuring stenosis and evaluating blood flow, according to an April 8 system news release.

The system’s plaque analysis uses AI to assess the amount, location and type of plaque, including soft plaque not captured on standard calcium scoring exams.

Fractional flow reserve computed tomography uses CT data to determine whether blockages restrict blood flow, which can help avert invasive follow-up testing.

The technology is available at the system’s five hospitals and several outpatient imaging centers.

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