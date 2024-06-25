FBI investigating 3 Texas Medical Center institutions for heart surgeon violations

The FBI is investigating three Texas Medical Center facilities over alleged violations during complicated operations, according to a June 25 report from ABC affiliate KTRK.

A whistleblower alleged that surgeons at the facilities regularly performed procedures in two operating rooms at once, delegating tasks to underqualified medical residents.

According to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Baylor College of Medicine and Surgical Associates of Texas, all based in Houston, have jointly agreed to pay $15 million to resolve the claims.

From June 3, 2013, to Dec. 21, 2020, surgeons Joseph Coselli, MD, Joseph Lamelas, MD, and David Ott, MD, allegedly violated Medicare consent regulations.

The U.S. attorney began investigating the facilities Aug. 7, 2019. The physicians are accused of hiding the fact that they ran two operating rooms at once by falsely attesting on medical records they were physically present for the "entire" operation.

"Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve a documentation and billing matter involving compliance and billing requirements set forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The DOJ claims are strictly allegations and the settlement by Baylor St. Luke's is not an admission of liability," the system told KTRK in a statement. "Baylor St. Luke's remains committed to complying with all CMS regulations."