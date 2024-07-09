Dr. William Ashley becomes 1st neurosurgeon president-elect of AHA regional board

The American Heart Association Eastern States Board of Directors appointed William Ashley, MD, PhD, as president-elect.

Dr. Ashley is the first neurosurgeon to be named president-elect of the Eastern States Board of Directors, according to a July 8 news release.

He will work with board president Leonard Lee, MD, to reduce the barriers to healthcare access and quality.

Dr. Ashley will serve as president-elect through June 30, 2025, when he will assume a two-year term as president.

Currently, Dr. Ashley is the director of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery for The Sandra and Malcolm Berman Brain & Spine Institute at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, the release said.