Colorado cardiology group opens state’s largest ASC

Colorado Springs (Colo.) Cardiology opened a new Heart & Vascular ASC with a ribbon-cutting held April 8, according to a FOX21 News report.

The facility is the first of its kind in Southern Colorado and the largest in the state, expanding access to cardiovascular and vascular care in the region, according to the report.

The center allows physicians to perform procedures in an outpatient setting, reducing the need for hospital stays while maintaining access to specialized care and technology.

The new site is intended to improve efficiency and patient experience by offering more convenient and streamlined care for cardiac and vascular patients.

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