Cardiology No. 2 in healthcare AI use

Cardiology trails only radiology as the specialty with the highest number of AI algorithms cleared by the FDA, Cardiovascular Business reported Aug. 12.

The FDA is on track to approve over 1,000 AI algorithms by the end of 2024, according to its most recent AI update on Aug. 7. Cardiology was the No. 2 specialty with the most algorithms approved so far in 2024 at 13.

Overall, cardiology now has 135 FDA-approved models, 14.2% of total approved algorithms. Most cardiology AI focuses on electrocardiograms and image analysis.