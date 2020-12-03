Cardiology groups push back on CMS physician fee schedule cuts

Several cardiology groups are part of a coalition of healthcare organizations petitioning Congress to pass legislation to circumvent the 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, Cardiovascular Business reported Dec. 2.

The 2021 final rule decreased the conversion factor from $36.09 to $32.41. The proposed cut had been contested by these groups for several months, but ultimately CMS did not change the proposal.

Now several healthcare organizations are hoping Congress will pass legislation to circumvent the changes and "protect patient access to medically necessary services."

The following cardiology groups are part of the coalition: the American Society of Echocardiography, American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, Association of Black Cardiologists, CardioVascular Coalition, and Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.

