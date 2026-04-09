Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia opens new practice

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia has opened a new clinic location in Springfield, Pa.

CCP Now provides evaluation and treatment for patients with urgent but non-life-threatening heart symptoms, offering an alternative to hospital emergency departments, according to an April 9 news release from CCP.

The outpatient facility is designed for patients experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath and palpitations.

The practice also provides coordinated follow-up care through the CCP network of physicians and clinics.

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia has a network of 28 locations and more than 80 cardiologists, the release said.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.