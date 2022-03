A medical office building in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was sold to an investor for $11.5 million, the Albany Business Review reported March 3.

The building, which houses Saratoga Cardiology Associates, was sold to an investor associated with Medcraft Investment Partners.

The building was sold by two LLCs associated with cardiologists Roland Phillips, MD, and David Kandath, MD, who work at Saratoga Cardiology.