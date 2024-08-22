Cardiologists making waves in August

Here are eight cardiologists that have made headlines in the last two weeks, as reported by Becker's since Aug. 6:

1. AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology in Dalton, Ga., added Steve Rohn, MD.

2. John deGraft-Johnson, MD, successfully performed a robotically assisted, minimally invasive direct vision coronary artery bypass graft surgery at Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center, one of the first of its kind in the region.

3. Asad Torabi, MD, joined Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health cardiologists Pranaychandra Vaidya, MD, Gregory Simonian, MD, and Haroon Faraz, MD, performed the system's first Symplicity blood pressure procedure July 30, making it the second hospital in New Jersey to offer the treatment.

5. Roman DeSanctis, MD, a cardiologist who practiced at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, died at 93. When he retired at the age of 83, he was Mass General's oldest practicing physician in recent memory.

6. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group will welcome Michael Benz, MD, as a new member of the medical group in September.