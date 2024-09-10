Cardiologist sentenced to prison for 2nd child pornography case

Francesca Mathewes -  

A Suffolk County,N.Y.-based cardiologist has been sentenced to prison after admitting to having child pornography on his computer, News 12 Long Island reported Sept 9. 

Frank Pollaro of Deer Park, N.Y., was already a registered sex offender for a similar crime he committed eight years ago, according to the report. He was allowed to maintain his medical license and continue practicing following the first charge. 

He was sentenced to four to eight years and prison and will have to surrender his medical license following the current charges. He initially pleaded guilty in July.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast