Cardiologist sentenced to prison for 2nd child pornography case

A Suffolk County,N.Y.-based cardiologist has been sentenced to prison after admitting to having child pornography on his computer, News 12 Long Island reported Sept 9.

Frank Pollaro of Deer Park, N.Y., was already a registered sex offender for a similar crime he committed eight years ago, according to the report. He was allowed to maintain his medical license and continue practicing following the first charge.

He was sentenced to four to eight years and prison and will have to surrender his medical license following the current charges. He initially pleaded guilty in July.