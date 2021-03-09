Cardiologist admits unlawfully prescribing 8,600 pills; physician who exposed patients, staff to COVID-19 has license reinstated & more

5 stories of physicians in the news:

1. Raymond Catania, DO, a 59-year-old cardiologist in Warren, N.J., pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing thousands of oxycodone pills, according to a March 8 U.S. Justice Department news release. He admitted to prescribing more than 8,600 medically unnecessary pills to one of his patients between January 2016 and March 2017. Click here for more details.

2. Feng Qin, MD, a vascular surgeon in New York, and his medical practice agreed to pay $783,200 to resolve billing fraud allegations, according to a March 8 Justice Department news release. Dr. Qin was accused of billing Medicare for vascular surgery performed on end-stage renal disease patients that were not covered by Medicare or deemed medically necessary. Click here to read the full coverage.

3. Vedat Obuz, MD, and his Trenton, N.J.-based medical practice Lotus Clinics PC / Lotus Family Medicine, agreed to pay $106,255 to settle allegations they violated the False Claims Act. Dr. Obuz and his practice were accused of billing CMS for procedures performed by nurse practitioners as if they were performed by Dr. Obuz. Click here to read the March 8 U.S. Justice Department news release.

4. Martin Valdes, MD, a 64-year-old Coral Gables, Fla.-based physician, and three staff members were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and at least one count of mail fraud for allegedly fabricating clinical trial data while working for Tellus Clinical Research, a Miami, Fla.-based medical clinic. They are accused of enrolling ineligible subjects in clinical trials and falsifying lab results, medical records and drug consumption records. Dr. Valdes and one of the other defendants are also charged with money laundering in the scheme, which ran from at least February 2014 to January 2016. Click here to read the March 8 U.S. Justice Department news release.

5. Anthony Farina Jr., MD, of North Providence, R.I., had his license reinstated and medical privileges restored Feb. 23 after they were suspended in January when investigators found he deliberately exposed patients and staff to COVID-19, according to a March 8 report in The Providence Journal. A spokesperson for the department of health said it concluded Dr. Farina would not present immediate danger to the public by continuing his practice. Click here to read the full coverage.

More articles on surgery centers:

The biggest threat to physician ownership — 3 physicians share

3 ASC leaders on adopting new technologies

The best ASCs in 25 states, ranked by Newsweek

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.