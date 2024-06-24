Are cardiologists' salaries keeping up with inflation?

Cardiologists earned a mean annual wage of $423,250 in 2023, a slight uptick from the $421,330 average annual wage the profession earned in 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The change in 2023 salary from 2022 salary is less than 1%, which is well below the 2023 U.S. inflation rate of 4.1%.

Here is the average annual salary for cardiologists compared to the U.S. inflation rate over the past two years.

2022

Average salary: $421,330

Percent change from 2021 salary: 19.03%

U.S. inflation rate: 8%

2023

Average salary: $423,250

Percent change from 2022 salary: 0.46%

U.S. inflation rate: 4.1%