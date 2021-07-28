American College of Cardiology to partner with digital health company

Boston-based digital health company Cohere Health is partnering with the American College of Cardiology in Washington, D.C., to advance healthcare through digital solutions.

Through the collaboration, Cohere Health has added a new cardiac care solution to its digital prior authorization offerings that will bring together patients, healthcare providers and health plans in patient decision-making, according to a July 28 press release.

Cohere's digital solution includes artificial intelligence technology and enhanced collaboration support services, such as notifications of prescriptions and imaging requests for primary care physicians that allow treatment to be coordinated with patients' full medical history.

The goal of the new service addition is to improve quality of care and patient experience, and avoid unnecessary medical expenses.