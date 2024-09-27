American College of Cardiology supports new claims data access bill

Reps. Kim Schrier, MD, and Larry Bucshon, MD, have introduced the Access to Claims Data Act, a bipartisan bill supported by several major medical groups, including the American College of Cardiology.

The bill would require CMS to establish a program that allows clinician-led clinical data registries access to Medicare claims data for research, quality-of-care measurement and reporting, according to a Sept. 25 press release.

"As a doctor, I understand how beneficial and effective quality data is for physician researchers to develop best practices so that all physicians can provide their patients with the best care possible," Dr. Schrier said in the release.

"The Access to Claims Data Act would further enable clinician-led data registries to improve the ability to perform research and data analyses that will inform treatment choices; assist in the evaluation of practice patterns and the dissemination of best practices; and inform future research endeavors," Cathleen Biga, MSN, president of the ACC, said in the release.