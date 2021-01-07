Acute heart failure patients linked to higher COVID-19 death rate, study says

Patients with acute heart failure that contract COVID-19 are twice as likely to die, according to the European Society of Cardiology.

Researchers, who published their findings in ESC Heart Failure, analyzed 283 patients with acute heart failure that were admitted to the cardiology department at Bristol, England-based North Bristol NHS Trust.

Sixty-six percent of the patients presented with acute deterioration. Researchers examined 30-day mortality rates for 164 patients admitted from Jan. 7 to March 2, 2020, and for 119 patients admitted from March 3 to April 27.

There was a substantial but not statistically significant drop in admissions for acute heart failure patients during the pandemic. Yet, mortality rates nearly doubled during the pandemic. Eleven percent of patients in the pre-COVID-19 group died within 30 days, compared to 21 percent in the post-COVID-19 group.

Researchers believe the patients' older age and admission during the pandemic influenced mortality rates.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.