ACC awards Kansas hospital platinum performance award

The American College of Cardiology recognized Kansas HaysMed with an NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, the Hays Post reports.

HaysMed, located in Hays, Kan., was one of 140 U.S. hospitals to receive the honor.

ACC recognizes hospitals that have a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. The recognition also shows that Hays follows the ACC/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

