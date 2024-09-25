5 new studies shaping cardiology

Cardiology is one of healthcare's fastest growing specialties. Here are five studies affecting the specialty right now:

1. According to research from Dandelion Health, a phase 3 trial showed that Wegovy reduced major adverse cardiovascular events by 20% and cut down on heart failure-related symptoms among overweight or obese patients with preexisting severe cardiovascular disease.

2. Machine-learning models may be used to bolster the American Heart Association's cardiovascular disease risk equations, according to a Sept. 18 study published in JAMA Cardiology.

3. Genetic testing can be used to measure an individual's stress-related heart attack risk, according to research presented by Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting.

4. According to a study presented at the American Heart Association's 2024 Hypertension Scientific Session, a combination of remote monitoring and pharmacist support improved blood pressure in 74% of patients whose blood pressure was previously resistant to treatment.

5. According to a study published in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, approximately 44.2 million people in the U.S live more than 60 miles away from the nearest cardiac positron emission tomography center.