3 rising cardiovascular leaders to know

The latest generation of cardiovascular leaders is helping reshape how heart disease is predicted, prevented and treated, with a growing focus on data, early intervention and personalized care.

These three physicians are building momentum across AI, population health and more key areas expected to define the field’s next phase.

Rohan Khera, MD. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.): Dr. Khera, a cardiologist and director of the Cardiovascular Data Science Lab at Yale, is emerging as a leading voice in data-driven cardiology, combining clinical practice with advanced work in AI and machine learning. The lab focuses on using electronic health records, imaging and wearable data to improve risk prediction and personalize care. His work is backed by NIH funding and multiple young investigator awards.

Varun Sundaram, MD, PhD. University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute (Cleveland): Dr. Sundaram, a heart failure cardiologist and section chief of heart failure at the Cleveland VA, is building a growing profile at the intersection of clinical care, epidemiology and clinical trials. His work focuses on using large-scale health data to better understand heart failure phenotypes and improve treatment strategies. A physician-scientist, he is also a recipient of NIH funding and multiple early-career research awards.

Sadiya Khan, MD. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Dr. Khan, a cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine, specializing in preventive cardiology and cardiovascular epidemiology, with a focus on lifetime risk and early detection. Her work leverages population data, electronic health records and genomic tools to better predict and prevent cardiovascular disease. Clinically, she focuses on younger patients, particularly women, and personalized prevention strategies.

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